Last week there was a buzz of anticipation for what the UCI Road World Championships would bring for Wollongong.
It's been a week of learning for everyone in the Illawarra. Here in the Illawarra Mercury newsroom, we've discovered how to be cycling journalists.
Our sports reporters are more used to covering NRL, basketball or soccer and have risen to the challenge of getting to grips with the who's who of world cycling. Their reporting has been first-class.
Our photographers have been out on the race course every day.
They now know the best spot for every shot as we lead into the biggest days of the competition. And their pictures are award-winning.
Our news journalists have learnt to be resilient as road closures and a public holiday have played havoc with our normal day-to-day.
We've had toddlers eat a picnic tea in the newsroom, waiting out the traffic delays.
We learnt quickly that to avoid sitting in a queue of cars; we should leave before 4pm or wait until after 6pm.
In among the chaos, our reporters have steadfastly written every conceivable story about the road race, and its impact, both good and not-so-good.
Humans are creatures of habit but also resilient. The Mercury's Facebook page has seen this play out in the comments all week.
A ten-minute delay on the roads is enough to send some into an angry tirade; others cannot even consider changing their routines to take public transport into the city centre.
But over the week people have slowly come around to the changes and have begun to find a way back into Wollongong's CBD.
The public holiday on Thursday was a good excuse for people to come into the city to do some shopping. While wet on Friday, Wollongong seemed busier again.
Saturday and Sunday will bring more disruption, but by Sunday night, the event will be in pack-up mode.
So, please don't leave it too late to come around to the idea of Wollongong being the centre of the world's attention.
Enjoy every moment this weekend because it'll be business as usual on Monday.
Gayle Tomlinson
