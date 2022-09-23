He is the biggest signing in AFL South Coast history, and Shellharbour is set to put its name on the map after landing retired Collingwood great Dane Swan for a special one-off game in 2023.
The Suns took to social media on Thursday to announce Swan would head to the Illawarra next season.
Swan's glittered AFL career spanned over a decade, with the talented midfielder playing more than 250 games (and kicking 211 goals) for the Magpies.
His list of achievements include premiership winner, Brownlow Medal winner and three-time Copeland Trophy winner as Collingwood's best and fairest.
Swan retired from the AFL in 2016, but Suns president Stephen Ashworth said his name still had plenty of pulling power in the game.
"I've got a relationship with Ricky Nixon, who's a former player manager and does a fair bit of stuff with the AFL,'' Ashworth told the Mercury.
''We did a few things together back in the day and it's something that I've thought about for a couple of years as president.
"I wanted to do something big, and it's not just great for us, but for footy in the area as well. I haven't talked to AFL South Coast yet, but I'm keen to make it a pretty big day.
"For our playing group, it's going to be so important and a big learning curve. And mine and the coach's phones have been ringing off the hook with players wanting to come play for us next year, so I'm really excited about that."
The Swan signing comes on the back of Shellharbour unveiling Dan Posch as their Men's Premier Division playing-coach for 2023.
Posch impressed in his first year at the Suns, which culminated with him being named captain of SCAFL's Team of the Year.
"Dan not about individual awards, he's won enough of them, it's all about getting a premiership and getting the best out of the group and himself," Ashworth said.
"I feel like we're finally heading in the right direction. Our depth has let us down to compete with the big teams, Uni and Figgy, but I think if we can get four or five players of a pretty good standard, hopefully we can finish top four and go from there."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.