Shellharbour Suns swoop on retired Collingwood Magpies great Dane Swan

By Joshua Bartlett
September 23 2022 - 5:30am
Retired Collingwood great Dane Swan will head to Shellharbour in 2023. Picture by Michael Dodge/Getty

He is the biggest signing in AFL South Coast history, and Shellharbour is set to put its name on the map after landing retired Collingwood great Dane Swan for a special one-off game in 2023.

