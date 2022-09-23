After two young Ukrainians cyclists made the 30-hour long journey to Australia, they realised their most important asset had been lost in transit.
Riders Nataliia Safroniuk and Daryna Nahulick went into "panic mode" after their entire luggage, bicycles included, were nowhere to be found.
They arrived in Australia on Monday and were due to compete in the Wollongong 2022 women's junior time trial the next day.
When word got out their bikes had been lost, Wollongong was quick to act. Trek Bicycle donated two high-end bicycles to the girls within 24 hours.
"When we heard ... we went 'right, we have got to find bikes straightaway'," Trek Bicycle Wollongong store manager, David McGuinn said.
"But we needed bikes that were the standard to try and win a world championship.
"They had to be of the highest standard of carbon and parts ... and they've got to be fitted properly."
Mr McGuinn helped fit Safroniuk and Nahulick to their new bikes, which they will return after the titles.
"We have helped many teams with mechanical repairs and so on this week," Mr McGuinn said.
"But with what (Ukrainians) are facing, there was a little more motivation to get them on that track."
Before arriving for the championships, the contingent of Ukrainian cyclists were scattered all over Europe, forced to flee their home due to the full-scale Russian invasion that is only ramping up.
Wollongong woman Tanya Dus, who is Ukrainian and has family in Kyiv, said she has felt the pain of the war firsthand.
Tanya and her mother will open their home to Ukrainian cyclists on Sunday to celebrate their involvement in the titles with traditional food.
"We thought it would be nice to treat them with varenyky (potato dumplings) and horilka (syrups), hoping they'll want to let their hair down after the race," Ms Dus said.
"When we head there was cyclists coming from Ukraine ... we just wanted to support them and let them know that we are standing with them, as well as the whole of Ukraine.
"We know it would have been difficult to leave."
Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) put the call to action as soon as it heard the cyclists lost their bikes.
It has since been blown away by the response from Wollongong residents who have gifted dinners, zoo trips, and general support to the Ukrainians.
"There's been so many acts of kindness from Wollongong in the many ways people have welcomed and supported this team," communications director of AFUO, Nadia Mencinsky said.
"The girls and (Ukrainian UCI team manager) Anatoliy Vesylov were over the moon to have this fantastic response in 24 hours ... Anatoliy wanted to give David a big hug and kiss, he was that overjoyed."
Ms Mencinsky added that her mother had baked Ukrainian bread for the cyclists to welcome them to Australia.
One of the cyclists held the bread to his face and said it felt "like a breath of home".
Ms Mencinsky also thanked Nowra's Mark Emerson of Elite Energy who has provided the rider's with mechanical support, as well as Ukrainian Wollongong community members Olya Cocula and Salvko Olender.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
