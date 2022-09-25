Speed humps removed for the UCI road races will be back in place within a fortnight after the event finishes.
Other traffic infrastructure, such as roundabouts, may end up being altered in the wake of the races.
Concrete speed humps were removed along Cliff Road and Cordeaux Road ahead of the race and replaced with removable rubber humps.
"Where we will reinstate the concrete speed humps, this is a minor maintenance task for our team," a Wollongong City Council spokeswoman said.
"In cases where we've used temporary infrastructure such as rubber speed humps and plastic bollards for traffic management, council will reuse these infrastructure items in the future to be able to deliver temporary traffic and pedestrian solutions more quickly."
Council will work through returning our roads to normal as soon as we're able.- Wollongong City Council spokeswoman
Roundabouts along the route were also altered to make for an easier ride.
"Council has not fully removed any roundabouts, the works generally undertaken on roundabouts were to reduce the lip to make a smoother surface for the riders to go over," the spokeswoman said.
"In the cases where we will be reinstating the roundabouts to their original shape, this will be a minor maintenance task for our team.
"Council will work through returning our roads to normal as soon as we're able, pending weather conditions, with many of the maintenance tasks delivered within one to two weeks after the race."
The works have been funded through council's existing infrastructure delivery program, along with grants from the federal and state governments and the Wollongong 2022 organising committee.
However, not roads may be returned to pre-race conditions.
"In many cases carrying out these works has provided us with legacy opportunities to put in improved infrastructure after the event is over rather than reinstating what was there originally," the spokeswoman said.
"In these locations, we will be asking our community for their feedback on improved traffic and pedestrian access solutions.
"This includes high profile locations such as Cliff Road, North Wollongong and Marine Drive in Wollongong and in well-used local areas such as Railway Parade, Woonona, and Gipps Road, Gwynneville."
