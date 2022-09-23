Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's speed humps will return when UCI racers head home

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road infrastructure changes for the UCI races will be restored over the next fortnight - but some locations may end up seeing improvements. Picture by Adam McLean

Speed humps removed for the UCI road races will be back in place within a fortnight after the event finishes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.