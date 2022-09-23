The Nowra Bridge Project is about halfway through its timeline, with the new four lane bridge completely connected on both sides of the river and still scheduled to be completed by mid-2024.
Night work is set to take place on the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads from October 4 to 31 between 6pm and 7am.
Along the Princes Highway between Mattes Way and Bomaderry Creek Bridge, the night works (which will last up to 15 nights) will include:
Along the Princes Highway between Shoalhaven River and Moss Street, the nigh works (which will last up to 20 nights) will include:
Works on Bolong Road (which will last up to 15 nights) will include:
Works on Illaroo Road, including the Princes Highway intersection (which will last up to five nights) will include:
Scenic Drive Compound works (which will last up to 20 nights) will include:
Bridge Road works (which will last up to 20 nights) will include:
WATCH: Timelapse of dismantling the casting yard on the Nowra Bridge project
Transport NSW said it is important this work is carried out at night due to safety and traffic reasons.
"Work outside standard construction hours helps us improve safety by minimising the interactions between road users, pedestrians and workers," Transport NSW said on the project website.
Transport NSW also said they will "make every effort to minimise disruption" when working at night.
Machinery and equipment to be used during the night works include light vehicles and trucks, cranes, elevated working platforms, lighting towers, power tools, concrete pump trucks, drill rigs, water trucks, street sweepers, asphalt machinery, rollers, excavators, and graders.
To minimise noise and disruption to residents during the night works, Transport NSW will:
With the Bridge now connected on both sides of the river, the $342 million project is still on schedule to be completed by mid 2024.
The South Coast Register will continue to provide regular updates on the Bridge Project.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
