What's coming next in the Nowra Bridge project

Tom McGann
Tom McGann
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:56am
Nowra Bridge Project, the new four lane bridge now connected from one side of the Shoalhaven River to the other. Picture supplied.

The Nowra Bridge Project is about halfway through its timeline, with the new four lane bridge completely connected on both sides of the river and still scheduled to be completed by mid-2024.

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

Local News

