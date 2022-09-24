Live blog: Join us for all the Group Seven grand final action

It's a massive weekend in the Illawarra.
The world road cycling championships reach a dramatic conclusion with the men's race on Sunday.
Check out Rupert Guinness's chat with Australian team director Rory Sutherland, about team unity and the decision to go with Michael Matthews as their main hope, ahead of Caleb Ewan.
And we'll have all the live updates of the Group Seven grand finals, as well as NRLW semi-finals, with the Dragons taking on Newcastle in Brisbane for a place in the grand final.
In the build-up, read our latest news and previews of the big events this week. And join us on the live blog from 2.30pm on Sunday.
Group Seven grand final preview: Usual suspects Warilla and Gerringong chasing Group Seven grand final triumph
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
