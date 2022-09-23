Why do Kiama and Shellharbour miss out on fixed speed cameras?

There are 18 fixed speed cameras in the Illawarra - and all of them are in Wollongong.
The Shellharbour and Kiama local government areas don't have a single fixed speed camera or red-light speed camera between them.
The closest they come is the red-light camera at the Windang Road-Boronia Avenue intersection, just on the Wollongong side of the Windang Bridge.
It's enough to make you wonder whether speeding motorists is a Wollongong problem and that Kiama and Shellharbour drivers are better behaved.
Turns out that's not the case at all.
Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary for Safety, Environment and Regulation Tara McCarthy said there were a range of methods used to detect speeding.
"Speed cameras form one part of the NSW Government's approach to slow drivers down, reduce the number and severity of crashes and save lives across the state's road network," Ms McCarthy said.
"NSW Police also enforces speed limits across the state.
"There is no such thing as safe speeding. We continue to urge everyone to keep to the speed limit and drive safely on NSW roads."
Transport for NSW said fixed speed cameras and red-light cameras were used at locations identified as high-risk.
Members of the community could suggest locations of where they think speed cameras should be across NSW.
At present no fixed cameras were in Kiama or Shellharbour, however a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said that could change in the future.
The spokeswoman also said there were a range of mobile speed camera sites in both of these local government areas.
In Kiama, these included along Riverside Drive at Bombo, the Princes Highway at Kiama and Shoalhaven Street, Kiama.
Locations in Shellharbour for mobile speed cameras included Wattle Road, Lake Entrance Road and Shellharbour Road.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
