Why do Kiama and Shellharbour miss out on fixed speed cameras?

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:30am
Motorists in Shellharbour and Kiama don't have to worry about fixed speed cameras; it's the ones that move around that they have to think about. Picture by Marina Neil.

There are 18 fixed speed cameras in the Illawarra - and all of them are in Wollongong.

