Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man fined, put on order for kicking police officer in head at Shell Cove

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 23 2022 - 8:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police officer was kicked in the head by Cem Ozcan in February.

A Gerroa man who kicked a police officer in the head as they tried to arrest him at a Shell Cove pub has copped fines totalling $1750.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.