A Gerroa man who kicked a police officer in the head as they tried to arrest him at a Shell Cove pub has copped fines totalling $1750.
Cem Ozcan, 51, pleaded guilty to charges of driving while suspended, refusing a breath test and assaulting a police officer in relation to events that unfolded on the night of February 8 this year.
The former Shell Cove resident was at the Waterfront Tavern that night, drinking alcohol and playing the gaming machines when police arrived and informed him of a family incident, before driving him home.
Nineteen minutes later, CCTV footage showed Ozcan return to the venue in his Volvo.
Court documents said he argued for 10 to 15 minutes with staff, who denied him entry because he was drunk, then argued with the manager before saying he was going to drive home.
The staff stopped him and called for the police to help.
After police arrived he fell into a garden and became argumentative with police, telling them to "f--- off".
While on the ground police told him to roll over but he refused, instead grabbing at an officer's uniform and radio.
Police tried to handcuff him but he continued to resist and during the struggle he lashed out and kicked a senior constable in the head.
It took pepper spray to subdue Ozcan enough for officers to arrest him.
At Wollongong Local Court on Friday, lawyer Matt Ward described significant events that had affected Ozcan at the time and said he had turned to alcohol to forget.
Mr Ward said the event was "very much out of character" with Ozcan having no criminal history, although he accepted he had a poor traffic history with 17 speeding infringements to his name.
These charges had had a "huge effect" on Ozcan, he said, who had lost his job as a result and was subsequently unable to see his psychologist due to the financial impost.
"It's highly unlikely we'll see this man before the courts again for any criminal offences," Mr Ward said.
He said the assault occurred because he lifted his leg up behind the officers while he was rocking back and forth on the ground and subsequently made contact with the officer's head, although agreed with Magistrate Chris McRobert that it was not entirely accidental.
When sentencing Ozcan, Magistrate McRobert took into account his prior good character and that he was going through a difficult time when the offending occurred.
He convicted Ozcan and fined him $750 for driving while suspended, and $500 on each of the charges of refusing a breath test and assaulting an officer.
For the latter crime, Magistrate McRobert also put Ozcan on a year-long community corrections order.
Ozcan was banned from driving for six months.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
