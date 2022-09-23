A happy stampede of more than 1500 UCI volunteers has kept the UCI Road World Championships running smoothly.
And now a Gwyneville venue would like to say thanks to the volunteers who have dedicated their week to keeping the region's largest sporting event afloat.
Wollongong Tennis Club on Foley Street has invited all volunteers to a free barbeque kicking off at 6:30pm on Saturday, September 24.
"We'd like to say a thank you to all the volunteers for their efforts this week, as a token of gratitude we'd like to supply them with a nice hot BBQ," a club spokesperson said.
"The bar and bistro inside will be open and we will have food trucks in the car park as well.
"We will have the race live on TV and a replay for anyone who missed it during the day ... we will have music going to keep the happy vibes."
The club will also host the Eritrea team on Sunday to celebrate their involvement in the road race, as well as Biniam Girmay who is the first black African to win a medal in UCI world championship, placing second in the U23 men's road race last year.
Girmay will be competing again on Sunday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
