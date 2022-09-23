Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships

Free 'thank you' BBQ for UCI Road World Championships volunteers

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:58am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A happy stampede of more than 1500 UCI volunteers has kept the UCI Road World Championships running smoothly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.