Adrian Gleeson faces Wollongong court over shoplifting, drug possession

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 25 2022 - 10:40pm, first published September 23 2022 - 6:25am
Kane Adrian Gleeson has admitted to stealing goods from Wollongong store TK Maxx.

A man who stole over $900 worth of clothing from a Wollongong store has been diagnosed with kleptomania, a court has heard.

