A man who stole over $900 worth of clothing from a Wollongong store has been diagnosed with kleptomania, a court has heard.
Kane Adrian Gleeson, 43, was jailed for 18 months on Friday after pleading guilty to shoplifting and two counts of drug possession, although he planned to appeal the sentence.
Court documents said police stopped Gleeson in King Street, Warilla on August 20 carrying a bulging purple backpack and another bag.
Knowing his proclivity for shoplifting they searched him and found designer shirts and jumpers worth $917.
Gleeson told police he had bought the items on Afterpay, but refused to tell them where he had purchased them.
During the course of their investigation police viewed CCTV from the TK Maxx store in Wollongong, which showed Gleeson entering the shop with a relatively empty purple backpack, then leaving almost 20 minutes later with the bag full - but having not purchased anything.
Then last August, Gleeson was found with 0.4 grams of heroin and 0.2 grams of cannabis seeds in a raid on a Barrack Heights home.
Magistrate Chris McRobert found him not guilty of weapons charges after a witness gave evidence that a taser and star knife police found in the same raid belonged to her.
Lawyer Danny Lagopodis told Wollongong Local Court that his client had been using drugs for 20 years but had completed a rehabilitation program and was trying to remain drug-free.
Mr Lagopodis said Gleeson had kleptomania and "can't help himself".
He noted Gleeson was already serving a term of imprisonment for other shoplifting offences, a sentence that was handed down just days before the newest offences came to light.
Mr Lagopodis said Gleeson was trying to better his life and upon his release would have work available with his father, who was present in court to support his son.
Magistrate Chris McRobert took into account Gleeson's traumatic upbringing and noted that he had said he stole the items for personal use, not to sell for money to buy drugs.
Given Gleeson's lengthy record, Magistrate McRobert said the court had "little option" but to impose a sentence that protected the community.
With a discount for his guilty plea, Gleeson was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 12 months, backdated to September 11.
