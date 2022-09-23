Cop knocked unconscious in Avondale by fleeing scooter rider

A police officer has been knocked out and suffered fractures and a bleed on the brain after being hit in the head with a helmet in Avondale.
Highway patrol officers were in Ena Avenue about 5.50pm on Thursday when they stopped two males on an unregistered scooter.
The pair fled, but not before one hit a male senior constable in the face with a motorcycle helmet.
The blow knocked the officer unconscious, and left him with facial fractures and a bleed on the brain.
Nearby residents came to his aid.
Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to Wollongong Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police are now looking for the two males involved in the incident.
One is described as Caucasian in appearance, in his late teens, and between 170 and 180 centimetres tall.
He has a thin build and a dark hair cut in a mullet, and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.
The other male is about 150 centimetres tall with a thin build, and was also wearing dark-coloured clothing.
Witnesses saw the pair run through backyards of Ena Avenue, before heading down Avondale Road.
Police urge anyone with information, dashcam vision or CCTV from Ena Avenue or Avondale Road to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
