Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Cop knocked unconscious in Avondale by fleeing scooter rider

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:20am, first published 3:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cop knocked unconscious in Avondale by fleeing scooter rider

A police officer has been knocked out and suffered fractures and a bleed on the brain after being hit in the head with a helmet in Avondale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.