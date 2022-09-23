Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022

Robbie Allan

Updated September 23 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Italian superstar Filippo Ganna crosses the finish line in the men's time trials event at the UCI Road World Championships. Picture by Anna Warr. Inset Robbie Allan

Some four years back when it was announced that my beachside hometown would be host to the UCI Road Cycling World Championship, I'm not joking in the slightest when I say that I had to read it twice. I really thought it was a joke news article.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.