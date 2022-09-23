Some four years back when it was announced that my beachside hometown would be host to the UCI Road Cycling World Championship, I'm not joking in the slightest when I say that I had to read it twice. I really thought it was a joke news article.
Surely not Wollongong, the home of the steelworks, Dapto dogs and Chicko's would really be playing host to the sporting juggernaut of an event, the UCI Cycling Road World Championships watched by hundreds of millions of people globally.
Have they seen the state of the roads, or the traffic? Are we really a cycling-friendly city?
I tell you - over those four years, and with watching the event this week and dining out in town, Wollongong has scrubbed up really, really well.
I've been out riding about Wollongong with visitors in town for the event - through the city, around the lake, into the hills, and there is no doubt in my mind that the Gong has ever looked this good (or the roads this smooth).
The television coverage has been absolutely spectacular thanks largely to the helicopters' shots of the coastline and the local streets resembling a formula one track - but to me its sets the notion Wollongong has matured.
It has the feeling that is has arrived on the world scene.
The French government realised long ago the viewers across the world tuned into the Tour de France not so much to watch the bike race, but to be taken on a lounge room journey to the chateaus of the Loire Valley and through the mountains of the Pyrenees.
They banked on the fact that the vision they provided of France was essentially a three-week tourist promotional video. Those magical shots of the peloton riding through the sunflowers of the French countryside or the vineyards of the Rhone valley translated to enormous tourism benefits.
This week, as the world catches a glimpse of our little corner of the world, there'll be Google searches for the Australian seaside town called Wollongong.
There will be holidays booked for the summer, there will be conventions pencilled in. It will be THE destination for families dreaming of the ideal holiday destination, not just the freeway through town.
Regardless of whether you follow cycling as a sport or not, these world championships for Wollongong are transformational.
Cities that have the ability to host world class events of this magnitude - are truly global destinations.
What I've noticed more than anything this week so far is the positivity on the streets.
Cyclists and drivers exchange waves, the volunteers sport beaming smiles, cafes are filled with chatter, and the electricity is building for this weekend's road races with certified global sporting superstars in town for the most significant race of the year.
It's a buzz that I haven't felt since the Sydney Olympics.
If you are delayed in traffic this week or put out. Know that for any downside there is a large upside to be delivered to the community in the long term. To some this may just be a cycling event, to many more it's a celebration of community, of the amazing region and special people who live here.
This week, do yourself a favour, and make the most of this week and get out on course or a live site, be part of the occasion and cheer the athletes on. It is a once in a generation moment and we should all feel proud of what the city has achieved to get here.
It hasn't been an easy task by any stretch, the council has worked tirelessly, the businesses have prepared, and I have no doubt that the investment into our city will reap benefits long after the races are run this weekend.
