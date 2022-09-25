Tennis club blindsided by council decision. Letters, September 26, 2022

As a long-term active member of the Wollongong Tennis Club I was outraged to discover that the council has not renewed the lease of the licensed premises but used some questionable reasons for putting the building up for tender.
It would appear that the council representatives have been very evasive in discussions that have been ongoing for a long period.
The council needs to be informed that the building was constructed over 50 years ago by the hardworking members of the tennis community.
A former president Mr Keith Hummerston took out a loan against his own home to secure the initial capital for the construction.
Apart from tennis, this club has a long history of supporting not only the Gwynneville community but a large number of sporting groups who have received its patronage.
At present the largest group is the AFL Bulldogs Club with its many men's and women's teams.
It is to be hoped that wide range community support will result in the council reconsidering its unfortunate decision.
Ron Johnston, West Wollongong
I agree wholeheartedly with Peter Corkish that now is the time for action on jobs.
RDA Illawarra is a neutral broker, collaborating for change and action for "the betterment of the region" (to use his words).
We do this with all our stakeholders, including Business Illawarra and other peak bodies, through initiatives such as the Illawarra-Shoalhaven City Deal, soon to be rejuvenated as the Greater Cities Partnership.
The Jobs and Skills Summit was the beginning of a change from the federal government.
RDA Illawarra contributed to two pre-Summit forums, one in Canberra with Minister Kristy McBain and in the Illawarra with our local federal MPs.
I noted publicly in August that "..... place-based solutions should be developed which are bespoke and include training people now for our future capital investments, energy projects and digital economy.
Regional areas such as the Illawarra have a strong collaborative nature.
RDA Illawarra is keen to work with all our stakeholders and peak bodies to develop tangible ways to address the unprecedented skill shortages we are facing in the region across multiple industry sectors."
We are now getting on with it - unpacking the new initiatives from the Jobs and Skills Summit, awaiting the White Paper, and creating place-based solutions for our region.
The skills issues we face in the region have been developing over many years, some over decades. "
Treasury will invite submissions and engage further with us over the next 12 months". So, watch this space.
Debra Murphy, CEO, RDA Illawarra
