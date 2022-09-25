Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Tennis club blindsided by council decision. Letters to the Editor, September 26, 2022

September 25 2022 - 6:30pm
Tennis club blindsided by council decision. Letters, September 26, 2022

As a long-term active member of the Wollongong Tennis Club I was outraged to discover that the council has not renewed the lease of the licensed premises but used some questionable reasons for putting the building up for tender.

