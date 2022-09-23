We knew Mount Pleasant and Mount Ousley were going to cause chaos - and they did - at the first available opportunity.
As if the inclines weren't enough, the junior men road racers had to endure pelting rain and the added danger of super-slippery roads when they took to the UCI Road World Championship course on Friday morning.
Just as the professional athletes put on a brave display in the rain, so did the thousands of spectators who lined the roads, front yards and CBD streets.
The wet and slippery conditions made it a brutal contest for the young competitors, with one athlete from Poland pulling out on top of Ramah Avenue mid-way through the race and receiving ambulance attention for chest pains.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.