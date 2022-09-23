Illawarra Mercury
Vandals damage fencing at Figtree pump track

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated September 23 2022 - 8:02am, first published 6:50am
Some of the fencing dismantled at the Figtree pump track; it is understood a member of the community removed the logs from the creek. Picture by Adam McLean.

The fence bounding the mountain bike pump track at Figtree's Harry Graham Drive has been repaired following an act of vandalism this week.

