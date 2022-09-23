The fence bounding the mountain bike pump track at Figtree's Harry Graham Drive has been repaired following an act of vandalism this week.
A Wollongong City Council spokesperson said staff were notified on Thursday that up to 14 of the treated pine logs had been removed from the fence and stacked in the nearby creek to form a platform.
It is understood a member of the public removed the logs from the creek and returned them to the track.
The spokesperson said crews went to the track on Friday morning and repaired the fence.
The council decided to make the popular track a permanent fixture last year after a trial that lasted several months.
The track was designed with the input of young riders and their families, and was built in an effort to keep the young people from building tracks in natural areas.
