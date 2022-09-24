It's the final day of the 2022 world championships and it's the longest race yet - the 266.9k road race.
And that means road closures - from 9:15am until 6pm - on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
The trick to a making the most of your Sunday? Planning ahead, good people.
Here's what you can expect on Sunday, September 25:
The elite men's road race will cover off 266.9km and starts at 10:15am.
Road closures will be in place between 9:15am and 6pm.
The start again is at Helensburgh and the finish at Marine Drive in Wollongong. The race includes one lap of the Mount Keira loop and 12 laps of the city circuit.
Roads will be affected in the following areas on Sunday:
Don't forget ...
The M1, Memorial Drive and the Princes Highway (except for a section in Fairy Meadow) will operate as usual throughout the week.
Towradgi Road and Balgownie Road will be permanently open and serve as connectors to the suburbs of Mt Ousley, Fairy Meadow, Towradgi and Balgownie.
Wollongong Hospital is full accessible by car or public transport.
Special Event Clearways will be in place on roads used for the course and some surrounding, which means strictly no parking during the times indicated.
Cars will be towed to the nearest possible location and a fee may apply. To find your vehicle call 132 701.
READ MORE
Hopefully you're all over where the clearways are now. To make the make more readable, find the visible layers drop down in the right corner and click. Then click the UCI-clearways button off.
Sunday's closures
Additional train services with extra seats and additional stops will be running about every 30 minutes on the Illawarra and South Coast Line in both directions between Waterfall and Dapto/Kiama.
Why not ditch the car and catch a train?
Additional train services with extra carriages will be running on the South Coast Line, making it easier to get to and from the event and travel around Wollongong. View the revised train timetables for the event period here: transportnsw.info
Kembla Grange Racecourse - Princes Highway Kembla Grange
Bulli Showground - Grevillea Park Road, Bulli
Buses, including the free Gong Shuttle, will be operating however bus services will be affected by road closures with some start, finish and stopping locations and times adjusted.
The free Gong Shuttle will change next month, split into three different buses - the Green Shuttle (which will service much of the same route normally travelled by the Gong Shuttle); the Blue Shuttle (will run between North Wollongong station and the Innovation Campus between 7am and 10pm daily); the Orange Shuttle (will service the northern suburbs)
There is also a Park and Walk facility at the Wollongong Helipad, and J.J Kelly Park (where an on-call low mobility shuttle will also provide transfers to/from)
Walking and riding a bike around the city is a good option if possible. Pedestrian crossing points will be all around the course, so you may choose to park on one side of the course and walk to the other.
Stay behind the course boundary and always cross at the designated crossing points (which are existing pedestrian crossing points on city streets ie. intersections)
Cycling is an all weather sport - come prepared
It's OK to bring a fold-out chair and your own picnic lunch to enjoy the races
Keep animals on leashes near the course at all times
Respect the local community - take your rubbish with you, respect private property and keep smiling.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.