A Dapto OnlyFans model on bail for her alleged involvement in a robbery of a man has ended up behind bars for breaching her "strict" conditions.
Sinead Fisher, 29, fronted Wollongong Local Court from the holding cells on Saturday after she was arrested for breaching her curfew when police found she was involved in a midnight car accident.
The court heard Fisher is currently under strict bail conditions over an alleged aggravated robbery of a man that occurred at Albion Park skate park on June 5.
In documents tendered to the court, Fisher allegedly arranged to meet with the man at the skate park about 4am. When he arrived she got into his front passenger seat of his car.
Police say the pair chatted for a short time before two men and a woman appeared, and pulled Fisher and the man out of the car.
It is alleged a male co-accused wearing a mask held the man at knife point and yelled: "You mess with the wrong girl, that's my partner. Where's your wallet?"
The masked man allegedly rummaged through the man's car, before Fisher allegedly yelled "Let's get out of here, the cops are coming".
The two male co-accused then allegedly demanded the man to drive to his home, where they rummaged through his room and stole his belongings.
Fisher and the female co-accused were allegedly following in a separate car.
The men then demanded the alleged victim to drive them to Dapto, before they pulled over and yelled "We are going to take your car, if you don't like it, we will gut you".
The male co-accused's drove off with the alleged victim.
According to court documents, the man arrived home and told others what happened. Police arrived a short time later and established a crime scene.
The next day, police attended an Avondale address and arrested Fisher. A number of the alleged victim's stolen items were seized at the property.
Fisher allegedly admitted she met with the man and that she knew the co-accused's identity.
Police also seized Fisher's mobile phone, and allegedly found videos of her saying that herself and others were about to "do a rip" at Albion Park.
On Saturday, the court heard Fisher had already spent three months behind bars for the alleged incident and was granted bail earlier this month.
As per her conditions, Fisher must abide by a curfew that prohibits her from leaving her home before 6am and after 11pm.
On Friday, September 23, police responded to a car crash at Berkeley shortly after midnight and found Fisher "covered in mud".
After speaking with Fisher, police conducted checks which revealed her bail conditions, and she was arrested shortly after.
Police say Fisher denied she was driving, saying she was asleep in the back passenger seat.
Police prosecutor Andrew Kingston asked the court to refuse Fisher's bail application as she was on "incredibly strict bail" for an "incredibly serious offence".
Lawyer Emel Ozer told the court Fisher was not in the driver's seat, and argued that while her record is "serious", it is limited.
Ms Ozer suggested Fisher's bail conditions could be tightened, however, Registrar Tina McKenna denied the application.
Fisher will return to court at a later date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
