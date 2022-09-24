A man accused of punching another man in the head out the front of a Wollongong kebab shop last month has ended up back in court after he allegedly breached his bail conditions.
Jon Waine, 36, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Saturday from the holding cells where his application for bail was granted.
The court heard Waine, of Albion Park, was granted bail in August after he was charged with one count of affray related to an alleged early morning melee outside Omar's Kebabs on Crown Street.
Court documents revealed Waine and a male co-accused left an unknown venue about 2:40am on August 14 to get food from the kebab shop.
Waine and the co-accused allegedly started chatting with a man before an altercation erupted, where the co-accused allegedly struck the man in the head twice with a glass bottle.
Police allege Waine stepped in between the pair before he allegedly punched the man in the head three times and kneed him in the gut.
According to court documents, police say the man lost a "significant chunk of flesh" to his forehead after Waine's co-accused allegedly bit him.
All three separated however when Waine's co-accused tripped over, the man allegedly kicked the co-accused and caused him to lose consciousness.
Police who were patrolling the area arrested the three men. All except Waine were taken to hospital to treat injuries sustained.
As part of his bail conditions, Waine was ordered to not drink, however police allege he breached this condition on Friday.
Police allege Waine consumed three mid strength schooners at Heritage Hotel Bulli after they pulled him over for a roadside test at a nearby service station.
After police checks revealed he was on bail, Waine was arrested.
In bail court on Saturday, police prosecutor Andrew Kingston said it was a "blatant breach" of Waine's strict bail conditions.
Lawyer Emel Ozer said Waine was bidding a colleague farewell at the pub, and that he now realised he must comply with his conditions.
"He did not think about it at the time," Ms Ozer said.
"But being in handcuffs and in the cell, he knows if he drinks this is where he is going to end up."
Registrar Tina McKenna granted Waine bail but warned him that bail conditions "aren't just in place for the fun of it".
Waine will return to court at a later date for his affray charge.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
