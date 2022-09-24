Illawarra Mercury
Jon Waine charged with affray after alleged brawl outside kebab shop at Crown Street, Wollongong

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 24 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:30am
Jon Waine. Picture: Facebook.

A man accused of punching another man in the head out the front of a Wollongong kebab shop last month has ended up back in court after he allegedly breached his bail conditions.

