How 'rotten egg stomach gas' landed a Woonona man in court

How 'rotten egg stomach gas' landed Woonona man Kierran Glyn Crook in court

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 24 2022 - 3:51am, first published 1:30am
A Woonona man charged with firearms offences has blamed his failure to report to police on stomach issues that he says left him burping up "rotten egg gas".

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

