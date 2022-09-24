How a gun and 'rotten stomach gas' landed a Woonona man in court

A Woonona man charged with firearms offences has blamed his failure to report to police on stomach issues that he says left him burping up "rotten egg gas".
Wollongong Local Court heard 47-year-old Kierran Glyn Crook was granted bail in July after he was charged with one count of armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
As part of his bail conditions, Crook is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition, and is required to report to police three times per week.
However, he allegedly breached both conditions and landed himself behind bars again on Friday.
According to court documents, police raided Crook's unit on Wednesday after obtaining a search warrant in relation to suspected stolen property.
Crook was not home but the other occupant directed police to his bedroom.
In his two bedside drawers, police allegedly uncovered a replica pistol with an operational ammunition magazine, as well as a taser and four drivers licences that police say had been reported stolen or lost.
Police returned to the unit about 10pm Friday where they arrested Crook after he was allegedly found hiding in the yard.
He was charged with goods suspected stolen on premises, acquiring pistol subject to firearms prohibitions order, and use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order.
In court on Saturday, it was heard that Crook also failed to report to police on Wednesday.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said Crook did not admit to this breach as he made attempts to acquire a medical certificate to give to police, but could not pay for it.
When Registrar Tina McKenna asked Crook why he was sick, he responded "there's something wrong with my stomach ... I keep burping up rotten egg gas".
Crook said he needed to see a specialist, but Ms McKenna said she had heard enough, and found the breach of bail had been established.
Ms McKenna denied Crook's application for bail. No formal pleas were entered on the fresh charges.
Crook will return to Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.