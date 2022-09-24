UCI President David Lappartient said he was pleased when asked about how he thought proceedings at Wollongong for the world championships had gone and said it matched the organisation's 'international vision'.
Lappartient said Wollongong had exceeded his expectations and added the athletes involved in the event that he had spoken to had agreed with his sentiments.
It was just the second time in history that the event had been held in Australia, following the Geelong edition of the worlds in 2010.
Following Wollongong hosting the 'once in a lifetime event', he said the event was a success.
"It is important that the UCI can travel and [the event] is not always in Europe," he said.
"I was pushing to have an international vision for cycling.
"The [Wollongong] organising committee is doing a great job, they are small but are very strong.
"You can see that my phone is not ringing with problems [so the event has gone well]."
Lappartient added he was impressed with how the city embraced the event, which is watched by more than 300 million viewers globally, during the eight days of competition.
"Everybody is smiling and everybody is happy about the race," he said.
You can see the rainbow stripes everywhere on all the shops.- David Lappartient
"You can see the rainbow stripes everywhere on all the shops.
"I think it is really great and the atmosphere is wonderful. The good weather is coming back to what we had last weekend so I'm sure we'll have some wonderful images.
"The athletes that I spoke with are happy to be here, the course is quite technical but the climb makes a difference for both men and women.
"We at the UCI are happy to be here," Lappartient said.
The UCI have confirmed the locations for the next two world championships.
The next events will be in Glascow and Zurich.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
