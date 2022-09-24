500 ex-servicemen from three wars formed a guard of honour on Church Street for Her Majesty as she made her way to the Returned Soldiers Memorial Hall, where the Queen was to preside at the official luncheon. Veterans from sub-branches including Albion Park, Austinmer, Bowral, Coledale, Corrimal, Dapto, Gerringong, Helensburgh, Kiama, Moss Vale, Nowra, Port Kembla and Woonona were also in attendance. As the Duke tried to talk to some of the veterans he had to lean in close to hear them over the roar of the crowd.

