Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Newsroom
Updated September 24 2022 - 2:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes was one of dozens of MPs who took time to honour Queen Elizabeth II in parliament on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.