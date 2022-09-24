Illawarra Mercury
New traffic lights needed after Albion Park Rail bypass creates rat run for Dapto residents

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 24 2022 - 3:42am, first published 1:02am
Thousands of Dapto residents have been forced to use suburban streets in Albion Park Rail to head south since the completion of the Albion Park Rail Bypass, according to a report from Shellharbour council.

