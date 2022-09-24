New traffic lights needed after Albion Park Rail bypass creates rat run for Dapto residents

Thousands of Dapto residents have been forced to use suburban streets in Albion Park Rail to head south since the completion of the Albion Park Rail Bypass, according to a report from Shellharbour council.
And while the roads have the capacity for the increased traffic volumes, the council says an intersection upgrade to install new traffic lights is needed.
The report, by the council's Senior Traffic Engineer Wayne Wilson, was prepared to monitor the traffic on some of Shellharbour's local roads since the completion of the state's $630 million bypass.
It says Station Road, which runs between the Princes Highway and Tongarra Road allowing people to link up to the motorway, has become a critical link between the two state roads.
"Following the opening of the M1 Princes Motorway (Albion Park Rail Bypass) between Yallah and Oak Flats, residents and the community have noted an increase in traffic along Station Road," the report says.
"The Albion Park Rail Bypass compels Dapto residents wishing to travel south to use the Princes Highway through Albion Park Rail to access the M1 Princes Motorway and State Highway 25 Illawarra Highway."
"This has placed increased traffic demands on Station and Tongarra Roads that may not have eventuated if the Albion Park Rail Bypass project scope had included an interchange at Yallah/Tallawarra."
Transport for NSW says the average daily traffic volume on the Princes Highway through Albion Park Rail has dropped to about 22,000 vehicles per day, a reduction of about 65% compared to 2014 data which recorded about 60,000 vehicles per day.
A council traffic count in July found that more than half of all southbound traffic on the Princes Highway came from Dapto, with an average weekday traffic volume of 9,000 vehicles per day recorded at a site located on the Princes Highway south of Tallawarra Road.
The council count also found the average weekday traffic flow along Station Road was 7,200 vehicles a day, with 4,200 southbound and 3,040 northbound.
The road is classified as a "Primary Collector Road" which have typical daily traffic counts about 5,000 cars a day, and the council says the current signposting on the road matches its classification.
However, Mr Wilson's report also recommends the council writes to the NW Government to request that traffic lights be considered at the intersection of Station and Tongarra Roads.
"Council staff will be writing to TfNSW providing a copy of the traffic data and identify the apparent need for an intersection upgrade requesting installation of Traffic Control Signals by TfNSW," the report says.
Speed data revealed that half of all traffic on Station Road - which has a 60kmh speed limit - traveled at or below 50kph, while 85 per cent of westbound traffic (towards to motorway onramp) traveled up to 65 kmh.
Higher travel speeds of up to 80kph were recorded between midnight and 5am, with speed data to be forwarded to the NSW Police enhanced enforcement, the council said.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
