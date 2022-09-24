When the elite women's road race rushes through your suburb

After the amazing road races that have been run and won already, the UCI Road World Championships have surely captured your imagination.
And if not, here's your chance to jump about the bandwagon.
The elite women's road race leaves Helensburgh at 12.25pm and head down the beautiful coast before making the climb up Mount Keira and Mount Kembla, before heading back into town.
The roads are closed in the following suburbs at these times. It is an ideal indication of exactly when you should be roadside cheering:
Helensburgh to Bulli from 11am 2pm
Bulli to Fairy Meadow from 11.30am 2:30pm
Mt Keira and Mt Kembla from 11.30am 3pm
Unanderra to Wollongong from 12pm 3:30pm
And don't think you have time to settle in, they'll be there and gone before you know it!
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
