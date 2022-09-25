Illawarra Mercury
Remco Evenepoel breaks Belgium's world title drought with elite men's road race win in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
Evenepoel was very emotional as he crossed the finish line. Picture by Adam McLean

It was close and there was nothing to separate the top riders all race, the Belgian wonder-kid, Remco Evenepoel has broken his nation's great drought by winning the elite men's road race in Wollongong and by doing so, securing the country's 'golden generation' status.

