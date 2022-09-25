It was close and there was nothing to separate the top riders all race, the Belgian wonder-kid, Remco Evenepoel has broken his nation's great drought by winning the elite men's road race in Wollongong and by doing so, securing the country's 'golden generation' status.
Australia's Michael Matthews won another medal on the world stage, claiming bronze in a last minute ditch to the finish line, backing up his silver medal at the championships in 2015.
Frenchman Christophe Laporte finished with silver, a minute and a half behind Evenepoel and just seconds ahead of Matthews.
Evenepoel wins the nation's first gold medal in 10 years and makes it the 27th gold medal in the history of the event for Belgium, the most out of any other country.
Evenepoel was in a winning position in last year's world championships in his home nation, but held off for his teammate Wout van Aert. Following this, the two had a public falling out.
After a year of hurt, Evenepoel can now say he is world champion. The 22-year-old, who had to battle all things prior to the race such as magpie swoops, wins his first rainbow jersey after winning the Vuelta a Espana prior to Wollongong.
The Belgian's win marks the end of recent dominance from Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe.
It caps off a successful week for Evenepoel, who won bronze in the men's elite time trial earlier this week.
Following the race, Evenepoel said the victory was a dream for him.
"Its another level," he said.
"I cannot compare this with junior wins its more hours of racing, it's much harder.
"It's been a long season and it's amazing to finish like this. I'm super happy that I had the legs today," Evenepoel said.
Asked about his decision to push on without van Aert, he said he felt it was his moment to shine.
"I felt quite quickly that I was stronger than the rest and there was no time to waste," Evenepoel said.
"My advantage was getting bigger and bigger and that's why I kept pushing.
"We really raced like a team today. I think we just deserve it, we really deserve it.
"It it incredible. I think it's something that I've been dreaming of and I won everything I could this year."
Evenepoel said he was keen to celebrate.
"[There will be] a big party tonight."
Earlier on in the day, 169 riders representing 50 different nations worldwide took to the course, beginning in Helensburgh hoping to etch their name in history and claim the world title.
One of the favourites suffered a setback even before the race had begun. Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel did not return to his accommodation until 4am following a disturbance which required a police presence.
Holland's leader started the race, but abandoned the event just 30 kilometres into proceedings, clearly affected by the incident.
Despite torrid weather throughout the week, the sun came out for the occasion on Sunday.
Switzerland and Latvia fired away at the front from the beginning of the almost 267 kilometre long race, which began at Stanwell Park.
The race of 'attrition' began as the riders approached Mt Keira, with none of the favourites at the front of the pack at this stage.
Slovenia had their favourite in Pogacar, but it was his fellow countryman Jaka Primozic who took the lead of the riders, although the race was still in it's early stages.
There were worrying signs early for team France, with defending champion Alaphilippe, along with Evenepoel and Matthews, caught in a crowded second peloton, three minutes behind the leaders.
Australia got themselves in a wonderful position, with Lucas Plapp and Ben O'Connor together in the first peloton with 11 laps to go.
Italian Samuele Battistella took the lead for a long period of the race with a cluster of riders hot on his heels.
O'Connor continued to lead from the front with just 130 kilometres left to go in the race, doing his best to build a platform for the team.
There was still no change in proceedings with under 75 kilometres to go, with the riders at the front of the peleton closing in on the eight leaders of the race, but the 13% gradient of Mount Pleasant did not make it easy for the race to move at any rapid pace.
O'Connor, Battistella, Swiss rider Simon Pellaud, Czech Republic's Michael Kurkle and Latvia's Emils Liepins were the leaders for the majority of the race, but the peloton continued to close the gap on them.
Alaphilippe made his move from the back of the peloton, instigating a move as they climbed Mount Pleasant.
Belgium were coming in hot however, with three team members in the chasing pack as they looked to end their world title drought.
The previously unsighted Matthews then made his way to the front of the race, with 40 kilometres left.
Evenepoel made his move up the front, despite him being in the race to help fellow teammate van Aert, with just two laps of the course to go. At this point, it was anyone' game.
Evenepoel then went toe-to-toe with Kazahkstan's Alexey Lutsenko who was looking for his nation's second gold medal of Wollongong.
The Belgian broke away and all but secured the victory with one lap of racing to go.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
