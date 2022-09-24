When Phil Anderson competed in his first World Road Race Championships in 1978, he had to pay for his Australian jersey and travel expenses - and he did so for every other world titles that he raced in before his retirement in 1994.
Anderson is one of Australia's greatest ever road cyclists.
In 1981, the Victorian became the first non-European to ever claim the yellow leader's jersey of the Tour.
He wore it for one day then and did so for nine more days in 1982 when he won a stage.
By 1985, he had become the world number one ranked rider on season points and continued to win many other major races, including another Tour stage in 1991.
At the world road championships, Anderson represented Australia 14 times - twice as an amateur (1978, 1979) and then 12 as a professional from 1980 on.
In 1983, he claimed his career best result - ninth place at Altenrhein, Switzerland.
On Saturday, while watching the women's elite road race at the 2022 UCI World Championships in Wollongong, he said: "At every world titles that I did, I had to buy my own jersey.
"There was no official team. You just rang up the national federation and say, 'I'm going to the championships,' "You just had to be there. You had to pay your own way of course.
"One year, I turned up in a national jersey, but the federation had changed [its design] without telling me. I went with what I had the year before when the stripes were the other way."
Anderson, now 64, said racing in the world titles now is so different to his day. Anderson said he never knew who else would be in the Australian team until he arrived at the event town or city, unless one of them was a fellow European based professional, such as Allan Peiper, who had told him.
Today, teams are picked from a long list and after a thorough review of all results and how they align with the type of course that has been designed for a world championship.
Today, a set strategy is also outlined and put in place with everyone in the team committed to their specific role.
"I knew the riders back home, but you never knew who was going to be in the team until you saw them in the same jersey," Anderson said. "There would be no strategy ... no team meetings. It was pretty much every man for himself."
Looking to Sunday's 266.9km men's elite road race that will start at Helensburgh, Anderson agreed with many followers that the route will suit the likes of Belgians Wout Van Aert and Remco Evenepoel, Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar and Australia's Michael Matthews.
However, Anderson warned against discounting the threat of a 'smokey,' an underestimated rider no one spoken of.
"It's still fairly hard to predict," he says. "You can have all the best riders in the world there, then someone sneaks away," Anderson said.
"It's different at a world championships when you put riders in national team [as against trade teams].
"You have your usual suspects, but then there will always be 150 guys out there who all think they are within a chance.
"You always get an unsuspecting rider who has a really good day and a favourite who has a bad day."
As for Australia hosting a UCI World Road Championships for the second time ever - the first being in Geelong, Victoria in 2010 - Anderson still pinches himself. "It's fantastic," he said.
It has reinforced to Anderson an understanding of how the cycling in Australian has grown on so many fronts.
They include Australia having a Tour de France winner in Cadel Evans (2011) who also won the world road title (2009), a Giro d'Italia champion in Jai Hindley (2022), two World Tour races in the Tour Down Under in South Australia and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong; and a World Tour trade team in the Gerry Ryan owned BikeExchange-Jayco team.
"When I retired in 1994, I never thought I'd thought I'd see an Australian trade team in Gerry Ryan's tea," Anderson said.
"I never thought I'd see an Australian Tour winner in my life.
"I never thought I'd see a world road championship in Australia and I have now seen two of those ... It's really gone to another level and it's great for them to be back here.
"But whether they are in Geelong, here in Wollongong or even in Timbuctoo, it's just great to have the worlds on Australian shores. It showcases the bottom end of the world really."
