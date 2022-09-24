Mangerton kids inspired by athleticism of elite women's racers

As excited spectators head out in the thousands across the Illawarra to support the elite women's riders, a crowd of Mangerton kids is enjoying the party in style.
Fourteen families have gathered at Woodlawn Avenue, Mangerton to watch the UCI Road World Championships on screens set up on the front lawn, which is decorated with spray painted green and yellow bikes.
Host of the party, Levi Gibson, also set a challenge for the kids and adults at the party.
Among the decorative bikes are two exercise bikes, and attendees are alternating pedalling until they complete a total of 67 kilometres to replicate the distance of the women's junior race.
"Everyone's also wearing world championship jerseys that we've made ourselves," Mr Gibson said.
Mr Gibson said the calibre of the female athletes was "undeniably inspiring" for all the young girls who gathered at the party, including his 12-year-old daughter Raen.
"We have a lot of young girls here and that's why we wanted to do our own junior female's race," he said.
"And they've all got behind it. The kids have been riding on the exercise bikes since 1pm ... the parents have barely had to jump on the bikes for our challenge."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
