It all started 37km north and looked like it went past 37,000 fans lining the roadside - it was the women's elite road race.
The second race on Saturday's 2022 UCI Road World Championships schedule rolled out of Helensburgh at 12.25pm but the community was treated to never seen before cycling scenes.
As the 130-strong field needed to officially sign on at Rex Jackson Oval, the crowd was given an opportunity only ever afforded once in Australia before - to meet the next world champion.
They didn't know it then but Annemiek van Vlueten, complete with busted elbow swathed in bandages and padding on her bruised shoulder, was to be crowned champion of the world almost four-and-a-half hours later.
Photographer Robert Peet was in the middle of it all as riders were sent out on the 164.3km race
