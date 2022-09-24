Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022

100 photos of a thrilling UCI women's elite road race

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated September 24 2022 - 10:17am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the penultimate day of the 2022 world championships but it perfectly encapsulated the past, present and future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.