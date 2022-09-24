100 photos of a thrilling UCI women's elite road race

It was the penultimate day of the 2022 world championships but it perfectly encapsulated the past, present and future.
After riding more than 163km with an elbow fractured two racing two days ago, Dutch wonder woman Annemiek van Vleuten reminded the world exactly why you never discount her.
After all, she's won three grand tours this season - Giro Donne, the Tour de France Femmes and the Challenge by la Vuelta - why would she not win the world road race championship with one arm?
She ambushed the leaders as they played ducks and drakes with each other 600m from home.
It was the epitome of experience, as much as it was a cyclist confident in their abilities.
Some may have considered the 39-year-old the past, but she, in fact, proved she is the present in that single stunning, bold sprint.
The future was on show hours earlier when Zoe Backstedt left mouths agape as she motored to an equally outrageous gold medal in the junior women's race.
She was hanging over barriers on the Wollongong course later in the afternoon watching cheering on her sister in the elite women's race.
You don't need to be a cycling aficionado to know the two gold medals Backstedt won here in the space of eight days won't be her last at the world championships.
Read more:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.