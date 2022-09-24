Amidst the commotion for a world cycling race, Dapto Showgrounds are pushing ahead with the resurrection of their annual country show this weekend.
"After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lock-downs ... we are super excited to be able to host the 165th Annual Dapto Country Show this weekend," said Katrina Novak, CEO of the Dapto AH Society Ltd.
Much of the traditional agricultural exhibits and entertainment were on Saturday, Sunday will still see show jumping, hacking and live country music.
Ms Novak said being on the same weekend as the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong meant there would be fewer food vendors than normal, but that wasn't going to dampen their spirits.
"Apart from that Dapto appears very excited for the return of the show with pre-ticket sales strong despite the weather," she said.
"The Tap House will be open, even though the official opening isn't until next weekend. We have spent the winter months renovating the second shed (function space), called the Poultry Shed, which is full of agricultural history and has had many a chook under its roof."
The Dapto Country Show is on Sunday September 25. Free entry.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
