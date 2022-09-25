Helensburgh was once again the place for cycling fans to be on Sunday, with the word's best men's riders signing on for the elite road race at Rex Jackson Oval.
The final event of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships began in Helensburgh and headed south into the Wollongong centre.
Photographer Robert Peet was in the middle of it all as riders were sent out on the 266.9km race.
