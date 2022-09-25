Countless hours spent patrolling Illawarra beaches have put Simone Read and Dana Richards in good stead as they compete at the Lifesaving World Championships in Italy.
The 12-day competition got under way in Riccione last week and consists of team and individual events in pool and beach/ocean swimming disciplines. Read and Richards - who both come from a military service background - are representing Invictus Australia at the championships.
It has already been a successful event for Read and Richards, who were part of the Invictus Australia relay team which picked up a bronze medal in the 4x50m obstacle relay.
Read - from an Air Force background and a member of Scarborough Wombarra Surf Life Saving Club - told the Mercury from Riccione that it had been a long journey to get to the competition.
"In 2019, I was approached about competing because they knew I came from a surf lifesaving background, but those championships [in 2020] were cancelled due to COVID-19," she said.
"So it's been a long time coming, with lots of ups and downs. We've got an amazing team who are all motivated from military backgrounds on behalf of all three services.
"I think bringing the three services together is a show of unity and though we're three different services, we work together as one main force to achieve amazing outcomes."
Read said she was excited that fellow local Richards - who has a Navy background and is a member of Shellharbour SLSC - was also competing on the world stage.
"We also had Kelly Marsh from the Coogee area come down and train with us [in the lead-up]. Dana and I have known each other for a long time, so it's been good to have that familiar face on the team," she said.
"I'm very proud to represent Invictus Australia, and I'm glad it's for all veterans. It's an inclusive environment that anybody can be part of, which is great because that network is what we need. As we move into a space where mental illness and health and wellbeing is at our forefront, I think Invictus Australia is setting a great example on how, together, we can make a difference."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
