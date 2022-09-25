How many photos were snapped of Wollongong over the weekend? Many hundreds of thousands at the very least, surely.
The Mercury's photographic team has worked tirelessly over the eight days of the world championships - and you have marvelled at their images all weekend across all sorts of platforms.
To the people who have shared the images of their experiences over the weekend, thank you.
If you have images you'd like to share, email: news@illawarramercury.com.au
