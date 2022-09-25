Bunker howler rubs salt in Dragons NRLW finals wound

St George Illawarra's quest for grand final redemption is at an end following a 30-6 defeat to Newcastle in sweltering conditions in Brisbane on Sunday.
It was a second blow-out loss to the Knights in seven days, but was not without controversy after a bunker howler that disallowed a key first-half try to star fullback Emma Tonegato.
After conceding tries to Tamika Upton and Millie Boyle inside the first nine minutes, the Dragons hit back against the run of play through an intercept try to Teagan Berry 12 minutes in.
When Tonegato crossed on the opposite flank nine minutes later Rachael Pearson was lining up the opportunity to level the scores at 12 apiece before the bunker intervened, somehow finding a fumble in what looked a clean put-down.
With the Dragons having seized back momentum, the call was a major turning point, with the Knights shooting ahead 18-6 when Kirra Dibb crossed at the other end two minutes from halftime.
"It was a try," an unequivocal coach Jamie Sowasrd said post-match.
"She still had her finger on it. It was a try, [disallowing] it changes the game. Newcastle were great, it's going to be a great grand final next week, but that was a try.
"I don't know why we took three minutes to look at it. In the box, it was a try for five minutes, then it wasn't a try for the next three. We had to keep looking at it, we found a reason not to give it."
It was a bitter pill but the Dragons had more than enough opportunities to right the wrong in first 20 minutes of the second half that saw them camped on the Knights line with a huge glut of possession.
They couldn't turn any of the pressure into points, with Upton grabbing her second try on the Knights first trip to the Dragons end with 14 minutes left.
Kiana Takairangi crossed three minutes later to put the margin put to an unassailable 24 points on a tough afternoon that saw the mercury nudging 30 degrees.
The Dragons were game but bowing out by a combined 60-14 over their final two outings is a disappointing end for a side that was bent on claiming a breakthrough title.
"At stages there the game was on and we might have tried a little bit too hard I think," Soward said.
"When it was 18-6 and we had all that ball you can get into those situations where you try really hard, it doesn't come off for you and then you leak a try.
"We probably got in a position to have some really good attacking sets but we stopped thinking a little bit.
"We tried to barge our way over instead of sticking to our system so that's something we'll need to look at going forward to next year.
"It hurts because I'm [in charge of] the attacking side, but if you watch the game back all that possession was more about us not thinking more than not having the players.
"We just tried too hard to change the game ourselves instead of trying to change it as a team. We tried hard, I'm always proud of the girls. That last 15 minutes wasn't us."
Upton strolled through a yawning gap for the opening four-pointer in the fifth minute, with Boyle leaving four Dragons defenders in her wake in claiming her side's second four minutes later.
It gave the Knights all the early running before an opportunistic Berry snatched an intercept as Upton attempted to link with Takairangi in the back field.
It was a huge momentum shift, with Tonegato crossing on the opposite flank nine minutes later, though the try was ultimately stripped by the bunker.
It kept the margin at six and allowed the Knights to re-take the initiative and see Kirra Dibb cross from dummy-half two minutes before the break. Her third conversion have her side a handy 18-6 lead at halftime.
The Dragons pressed hard to start the second half, enjoying 60 per cent of the ball and all most all of it in Knights territory, but had no points to show for it with 15 minutes left.
Upton slayed their comeback on the Knights first journey up the park with a weaving 30-metre run to the line for her second try capping an outstanding individual performance
It was the dagger blow before Takairangi crossed three minutes later as the margin ballooned to a final 24 points.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
