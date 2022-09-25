When British rider Zoe Backstedt was asked how she made it over the line in the Women's Junior World Championships a full two minutes ahead of her nearest competitors, it wasn't just her team or her coach that inspired her, but a young girl from Mount Pleasant.
"I noticed one thing out of the corner of my eye, that there was a girl in a pink onesie running beside me and I am so grateful for that as it just pushed me on so much," Ms Backstedt said after her race.
That girl is Morgan Ryan, and in her pink bunny rabbit onesie has become a symbol of Wollongong 2022 on the world stage.
Morgan, who lives on Ramah Avenue, said it began with her and her school-friends and neighbours chasing the riders up their steep street, the toughest section of the race.
"It all started off with me running up the street cheering on the riders for fun and then now I've been noticed by all the commentators," Morgan said.
Not only commentators, race watchers have been sharing clips of Morgan and her mates around the globe and on Sunday, during the Men's Elite Road Race, the race officials and VIPs in the leading cars were waving to Morgan as they drove past.
Some spectators of major cycling events become just as famous as the riders, with Didi the Devi - real name Dieter Senft - becoming a symbol of the sport with his red suit and horns.
With her pink onesie, green and gold boxing kangaroo flag and occasional pink tutu, Morgan is becoming synonymous with the Wollongong Championships and how the city has thrown itself into the cycling event.
"It's so nice to be able to step outside your door and see everyone cheering everyone on and see the bikers struggling to get up the hill," Morgan said.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
