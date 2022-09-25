Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022

How the men's elite race looked from the sky

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated September 25 2022 - 10:25am, first published 4:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Talk about turning it on ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.