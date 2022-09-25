Talk about turning it on ...
Wollongong made a show of itself on the world stage when the 2022 UCI Road World Championships came to a spectacular conclusion on Sunday.
As the elite men's road race was haring down the coast road from Helensburgh, Mercury photographer Sylvia Liber was overhead, snapping furiously.
As you'd expect, the Sea Cliff Bridge took centre stage - and it sparkled in the brilliant spring sunshine.
But it wasn't alone - the mass start at Helensburgh threw off magnificent shadows, the Helensburgh town centre was just as special while further down the coast, Bulli gleamed and the Belmore Basin-lighthouse-City Beach precinct was breathtaking.
Thanks go to Destination Wollongong for their support and, of course, to the legends at Albion Park Rail's Touchdown Helicopters.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
