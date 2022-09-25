The UCI cycling championships held in Wollongong were a great example of how a city could reap long-term benefits for minimum spend on sporting infrastructure, according to the NSW Minister for Sport.
Alister Henskens was in town on Sunday to feel the vibe the Road World Championships had brought to the Illawarra and rode in one of the lead cars of the men's elite race watching thousands of fans line the streets.
"The number of people out was just magnificent - they were dressed in great customers, there were people having barbecues by side of road, it looked like a lot of street parties happening and a lot of happiness," Mr Henskens told the Mercury.
"Literally millions and millions of people around the world are seeing what we've kjnown but which the rest of the world hasn't necessarily known."
In the long-term, he said the event would generate tourism and interest in the region for many years ahead.
"The UCI [cycling event] is a good example where with great planning and great vision you can attract these great events without investing significant amounts of money spent in infrastructure," Mr Henskens said.
"But ... we do want to continue to attract major events."
While some sporting facilities across the region may be looking worse for wear, such as the Illawarra Hawks home at the WIN Entertainment Centre, the minister said the government was aware of how important this was to the region.
"I'm aware the big and long tradition of sport in the Illawarra and we want to make sure the Illawarra gets its fair share," Mr Henskens said.
"We need to be able to see where areas have a comparative advantage and use their advantages."
The UCI Road World Championships is the first of a series of world cups that NSW will host in 2022, with the event to be followed by the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup and the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.
Mr Henskens said world cup events were key to making NSW the "sporting events capital of the Asia Pacific", in a bid to reach $65 billion in visitor expenditure for the state by 2030.
