The alleged final suspect in a 2021 opal heist has appeared in court.
David Robert Kominkovski was still at large until Saturday, including working opposite the site of the break in, when police arrested him in Berkeley and charged him with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence over the February 2021 heist of a former opal miner.
Police allege Kominkovski is the fourth man who allegedly broke into the Albion Park Rail home of the former opal miner and his partner, beat them, and made off with over a thousand gems worth more than $500,000.
The three other men, Lachlan Alcock, Clayton Love and Hayden Jordan-Glover, have either been sentenced or are awaiting trial and another man, Ricky Munn, has been sentenced for trying to sell the opals to Melbourne gemstone dealers.
Through phone taps, a confession in prison and an admission of guilt, police were able to arrest Kominkovski early in the morning of Saturday, 18 months since the original alleged crime.
In February 2021, an Albion Park Rail couple were in the process of selling their house and listed some of their possessions online. The man was a former opal miner and had a large opal collection which his partner helped him list online.
At 1.10am on February 10, the couple were at home when police allege Kominkovski, Alcock, Love and Jordan Glover arrived in Alcock's black Ford Falcon sedan.
The group were wearing masks and had concealed their faces, along with altering the number plates and disguising Alcock's car.
After knocking on the door, the woman opened the door and saw the men, masked up and Alcock holding a shotgun while Love wielded a machete.
The woman attempted to close the door as two of the intruders tried to force it open, using her weight and the man put a portable airconditioner as a barricade.
The men outside eventually broke the door off its frame and forced their way in, causing the man to trip into a bedroom before he kicked the door behind him.
The woman remained behind the front door and the group allegedly stomped and kicker her and her dog, which by that time had come to the door.
Alcock then pointed his gun at the woman and yelled "get the stones, get the stones", documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state.
Then, two of the intruders ran to the opals which were on display in the lounge room and allegedly began shoving the gems into a black laptop bag
One of the men remained near the door and appeared to be keeping time, including yelling "time" at one point, police allege.
The men wrapped up a large quantity of opals in a black display cloth before they ran out of the house, but not before Love tripped on a chair, causing opals to spill over the floor.
After calling emergency services, the man told police that over a thousand opals were stolen and some were worth between $5000 and $10,000 per carat, with the whole collection worth approximately $500,000.
Once they had made off with their haul, police allege Love and Jordan-Glover started contacting jewellers and pawn shops to sell the opals.
Some of the early sales were recovered and the former opal miner was able to confirm it was his opals the group were allegedly selling around Wollongong.
By mid March, with the group still at large, the communication began to break down, with Alcock, Love and Jordan-Glover making threats to each other and Jordan-Glover moving out of Love's Dapto home.
Police intercepted phone calls where the three admitted to the heist and discussed selling the opals they still had.
In May, Alcock and Munn - the middle man - were arrested in Melbourne after trying to sell their gems there.
That same month, Love was also arrested for a separate matter, however when police searched his home they found the allegedly stolen opals.
In November, while in prison, Love told another inmate that he had organised their heist and allegedly carried it out with Kominkovski.
With this information, police could now tap Kominkovski's phone and from March this year began intercepting his calls.
In June, Kominkovski received a message from an unnamed associate asking about selling the gems.
"I need to ask you about a stone that you gave J before. How much did you get for it? do you remember Dave?" the message read, according to documents tendered to court.
In early July, police turned up at Kominkovski's address and left a business card, which his wife found.
Soon after, Kominkovski's wife called him and asking him to come home, to which he replied "f--- off" and appeared stressed over the phone, police allege.
On July 15, Jordan-Glover was charged over the break in and confessed to police, identifying Alcock, Love and described a man matching the description of Komonkovski.
Jordan-Glover had only met Komonkovski the night of the heist, police allege, and didn't know his name, but did know where he lived as he'd been there in the weeks after the robbery.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Court also suggest that while Alcock was in prison, Kominkovski had agreed to pay money into his commissary account.
In phone taps of Alcock speaking to his mother, Alcock asked why Kominkovski hadn't been putting money into his account, having not yet been charged.
"Yeah cause I will f---en turn on Dave, I will turn on him if I f---en get out," Alcock is alleged to have said. "I don't want to, he is like family to me. So he shouldn't start f---en ignoring me and that ... f---en I am not asking for 100 or 200, I am asking for 50 a week. You know what I mean, it's not going to make life difficult for 'em."
On August 18, police increased their surveillance of Kominkovski and intercepted a phone call where he talked about getting the police's business card.
"I got a card about, maybe longer than a month ago. I f---en shit myself bro, instantly, just felt sick," Kominkovski is alleged to have said.
In phone taps, Kominkovski also said he made little out of the heist, and correctly predicted who would be the cause of his potential downfall.
"I didn't get one opal, not one," he is alleged to have said, and in discussing Love said "I swear if he's opened up his mouth he was the c--- who made me go".
During this time, Kominkovski was employed as a metal fabricator and worked at a factory directly opposite the house he had allegedly robbed, something he laughed about on phone calls.
However, it was not much longer until police swooped, arresting Kominkovski at his home in Berkeley at 7.15am on September 24.
In Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, Kominkovski's lawyer Laura Fennell applied for bail, saying her client had not committed any other crimes in the year and a half since the original offence and would be unlikely to commit further offences.
Police prosecutor David Weaver said the alleged offence was a planned and calculated one, with one of the group yelling out "time" an indication that they had rehearsed the sequence of events.
Registrar Tina McKenna refused bail, noting the "very serious allegations".
Kominkovski will return to face a magistrate on Monday.
