Hannah Hopping leads police on pursuit from Yallah to Helensburgh

Updated September 25 2022 - 10:21am, first published 6:37am
Hannah Hopping led police on a high speed pursuit, including driving at 150km/h in a 60km/h zone, police allege.

Police allege they had to deploy two sets of road spikes to stop a driver on a high-speed chase that went from Dapto to Helensburgh, with the driver at one stage allegedly driving 150km/h in a 60km/h zone.

