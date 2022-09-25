Police allege they had to deploy two sets of road spikes to stop a driver on a high-speed chase that went from Dapto to Helensburgh, with the driver at one stage allegedly driving 150km/h in a 60km/h zone.
Hannah Grace Hopping, 20, was arrested at the intersection of Lawrence Hargrave Drive and the Old Princes Highway in Helensburgh, charged with driving recklessly or furiously, two counts of failing to stop in a police pursuit and two counts of speeding.
Hopping was also charged with three counts of assault and destroy or damage property after a domestic incident earlier in the day at her family home in Robertson.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local court, Hopping has been lashing out at her parents and siblings to the point where on Saturday, September 24 she was asked to leave the family home.
This sent Hopping into a rage, police allege, including striking her sister, punching and kicking her mother, before she leaves, later to come back and throwing household objects at her father.
At 10.05pm Hopping left the Robertson home and got into her Hyundai Getz and drove off.
At 11pm, police tagged Hopping driving at 122km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Princes Motorway in Yallah with a mobile speed detector.
Police followed Hopping when she began to veer abruptly in the lead up to the Dapto exit, heading north, almost colliding with the guard rail separating the exit from the motorway.
Hopping then turns right onto the Princes Highway, heading south and police began the pursuit.
Hopping then increases her speed as she approaches Albion Park Rail, going as fast as 150km/h in a 60km/h area, according to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court.
Police later caught up to Hopping when she appeared to pull over, before she brakes harshly, attempting to have the police rear-end her, police allege.
Hopping then allegedly put her arm out the window and stuck out her middle finger at police.
At this point, police terminate the pursuit. Hopping is spotted driving through the Oak Flats and Flinders areas, but police pursue Hopping again when they see her travelling north on the Princes Motorway near the University of Wollongong.
Highway patrol police set up road spikes at Mount Ousley rest area as Hopping begins to speed up Mount Ousley, chased by police.
Hopping rives over the road spikes at Mount Ousley rest area which deflate her front driver's-side tyre but she continues north, allegedly travelling between 75 and 110km/h.
Hopping then turns off the motorway onto the Old Princes Highway at Bulli Tops, continuing north towards Helensburgh.
By this time, the blown front tyre detaches from the wheel, however not stopping Hopping.
Police again deployed road spikes on the M1 overpass near Darkes Forest. These catch the other front tyre of the Hyundai Getz but Hopping continues until she loses control of the car at the intersection with Lawrence Hargrave Drive, colliding with the left side kerb.
Police catch up and arrest Hopping, who tests negative for drugs or alcohol.
In Wollongong Local Court, police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaving said that Hopping demonstrated "a complete disregard for public safety".
Hopping's lawyer, Laura Fennell, said Hopping could reside with her brother, reducing the risk of further arguments with her parents and sister.
Registrar Tina McKenna said she was concerned for Hopping's mental health and ordered that she be seen by Justice Health.
Depending on her diagnosis, Hopping will reappear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
