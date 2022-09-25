Top 60 photos of the sensational men's road race on Sunday

Wollongong, the southern hemisphere's first Bike City, can freewheel for a day or two now.
After 10 gold medals were decided in the seven days prior, all that was left was to run the elite men's road race on Sunday.
And that's what we did - in brilliant sunshine with brilliant crowds.
Helensburgh looked an absolute treat as the 169-strong field started out on the 267km course mid-morning.
More than six hours and 12 laps of the exhausting city circuit later, Belgian Remco Evenepoel, a tiny 22-year-old with a big smile, left everyone in his wake.
His stunning solo attack broke the field but his breakaway wasn't the only surprise.
Frenchman Christophe Laporte and Australian MIchael Matthews, conspicuous by their absence most of the day, came from nowhere to fill the podium places.
As the Belgian team celebrated the anointing of a new champion, who, in his own words won all he could this season, the throng in Lang Park celebrated everyone and everything.
It was a fitting end to Wollongong's world championships.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
