How a girl in a pink onesie inspired Wollongong: Editorial

Little Morgan Ryan, the girl with the pink bunny onesie who ran up and down Ramah Avenue cheering on world-class athletes, should be how we remember the UCI Road World Championships.
Morgan lives in one of the neighbourhoods most impacted by the road race over the last eight days, but instead of moaning, she embraced the opportunity to be inspired by the machines powering their way up her street. And by cheering them on every inch of that killer hill, she inspired the cyclists to perform their very best.
Morgan's efforts on Saturday were broadcast around the world, along with stunning helicopter footage of Wollongong, complete with a rainbow over the finish line and a golden sunset.
The scenes were powerful. And seeing the city we live and work in a way we'd never seen before induced a sense of pride in this beautiful patch of land.
The result would have been the same even if Sunday had been a miserable day. The Illawarra turned out in force to support the men's race and to enjoy the festive activities. It's fair to say that the 300,000 the city was promised stretched from Helensburgh to Wollongong for the finale.
Morgan's influence could be seen all along the race routes. Onesies, fancy dress, dinosaur costumes and a man in an orange tutu kept smiles on the cyclist's faces as they powered their way around the course.
Down at Lang Park, crowds basked in the sunshine taking in an almost continental atmosphere. The peal of cowbells and the thunder of board banging as the cyclists rushed through added to the party spirit. When it mattered, the people of the Illawarra stepped up and got on board, and Wollongong shone.
As the pack-up job begins, it's time for the city to turn its mind to what's next. The beauty of Wollongong and the Illawarra is no longer a secret. Now is the time for the city to make the most of the opportunity which comes with fame.
The moves that are made next by our city's leaders will leave a legacy for our children. Kids like Morgan Ryan will remember this moment, and we owe it to them to embrace whatever comes next and make the most out of it.
Gayle Tomlinson
