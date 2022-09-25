IRT to submit revised plans for proposed Towradgi retirement village

Aged care provider IRT has withdrawn its development application for an 81-residence village at Towradgi to submit revised plans.
The Southern Regional Planning Panel was due to meet on Tuesday to determine the application, which had drawn concerns about the removal of trees and flooding, among others.
But that meeting will not go ahead because IRT will resubmit a development application for the Elements at IRT Towradgi Beach after working with Wollongong City Council on raised road levels to address concerns surrounding maximum flood levels.
"As this work requires a high level of detail and accuracy, we have let Wollongong City Council know of our intention to withdraw our current proposal," IRT chief executive officer Patrick Reid said.
"This will give us more time to finalise a revised proposal which comprehensively addresses all key concerns."
This is expected to take another four weeks and IRT hopes to submit its new plans by the end of October.
"We are still very much committed to delivering on this project and are excited to deliver industry-leading ageing-in-place housing," Mr Reid said.
"We realise what people want as they enter their later years is changing and we are passionate about ensuring our retirement villages are designed for older Australians to age-in-place and maintain their independence for longer."
Mr Reid said each villa was "designed to support ageing-in-place" with such features as minimal trip hazards, appliances at easy-to-reach heights, and garages attached to some homes that can be converted to carer's accommodation.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
