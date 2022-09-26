A collection of around 300 artworks are proudly being displayed throughout the Project Contemporary Artspace in Wollongong, highlighting the talent of people from all abilities.
Professional artist and art therapist Victoria Velozo has facilitated the Outsider Arts exhibition for many years and said she feels a "great sense of pride to see all the works together".
She has run classes with the artists at her studio in Berkeley, with the result being windows to the inside worlds of each artist.
"I know how hard the artists worked to get to the point of exhibiting; I see their struggles and wins," Ms Velozo said.
"Their art show raises their self-worth when they see their work displayed in a space like Project Contemporary where many professional artists exhibit."
More than 120 artists of different ages and abilities (such as autism, acquired disabilities or intellectual disabilities) have their work on display with all available for sale, priced from $10 to $100.
The exhibition is open 9am to 5pm until October 2.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
