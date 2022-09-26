Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

All abilities shine through in exhibition at Wollongong's Project Artspace

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An art lover looks at a collection of works at the Outsider Artists exhibition currently on in Wollongong. Picture supplied.

A collection of around 300 artworks are proudly being displayed throughout the Project Contemporary Artspace in Wollongong, highlighting the talent of people from all abilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.