The new Velocity Falls water slide "precinct" has opened at Jamberoo Action Park.
The ride precinct features the Octo Race and The Stinger, according to the park's website, along with zero gravity drops and head to head racing.
Other rides include: The Perfect Storm; The Funnel Web; The Taipan; Banjo's Billabong; Outback Bay; Billabong Beach; The Rock; Surf Hill; Rapid River; The Chairlift; and the Bobsled.
See www.jamberoo.net for more details.
"Take a trip back in time to the grand old days of steam railways and have ride at the Illawarra Light Railway Museum at Albion Park on Tuesday September 27.
The museum opens at 10am to 2pm and visitors will have the chance to ride with Burra a steam locomotive that once worked hauling coal at the former BHP Corrimal Colliery on the main line ride then have a ride on the Miniature Train too.
Burra was built in 1923 in the UK and spent its working life at Corrimal and on its retirement it was placed on display at the former BHP Visitors Centre now industry world until 1978 and BHP had donated the locomotive to the Illawarra Light railway Museum in 1978.
After many years of work Burra was restored and placed into service on the Albion Park tracks in 1995 and is a grand piece of the museum's collection.
The volunteer operated museum was founded in 1972 and is a wonderful place for families to enjoy those grand old days of railways for all to enjoy, the museum has many things for kids to enjoy.
More information can be found on the museum's Facebook page or by emailing info@ilrms.com.au or call after hours on 0401753555.
Illawarra-based Eaton Gorge Theatre Company, but their production of Snugglepot and Cuddlepie is finally being brought to life at Wollongong Botanic Garden, Sydney's Centennial Park and Bowral's Redford Park during the school holidays.
The family-friendly play will be performed in Sydney from September 24 to 30; Wollongong from October 6 to 7; and Bowral from October 8 to 9.
Tickets and more information can be found at: https://events.humanitix.com/. Show times are 10.30am and 2pm; tickets are $22 per person though children under 2 are free.
Tulip Time is officially off and running in the Southern Highlands with more than 75,000 tulips and 15,000 annuals planted for the festival in the Corbett Gardens until October 3.
There will be plenty of stalls you can browse through throughout Tulip Time. You can get tasty homemade scones and finger sandwiches in the CWA room in the Corbett Gardens.
You can see the list of the entertainment schedule here.
Tickets are $13.40 per adult, $8.18 for concession holders, seniors, full-time students, registered carers and children aged between 13 and 17 and children under 12 can visit for free.
More details here: https://www.visitsouthernhighlands.com.au/.
Sharks, a new blockbuster exhibition has taken centre stage at the Australian Museum in Sydney.
The exhibition showcases the very latest science and with deep cultural overlays, Sharks invites visitors to explore the diversity of these ancient fishes.
Featuring over 100 specimens and artefacts, visitors will encounter 11 life-sized scientifically accurate models including an eight-metre whale shark and the now extinct 270-million-year-old Helicoprion (also known as the buzzsaw shark); the rare deep sea Goblin Shark which dates back 125 million years; and the nation's first taxidermy spine of a Shortfin Mako shark.
Visitors will also be able to see over 30 significant cultural objects, including several specially commissioned for the exhibition, and discover how First Nations and Pasifika Peoples knowledge of sharks can help protect them. State-of-the-art projections and a specially designed 'oceanarium' showcasing the majesty and power of sharks swimming through the ocean will captivate visitors.
More details here: https://australian.museum/exhibition/sharks/.
A colourful exhibition has opened at Wollongong Art Gallery which you could easily take your kids to or your grandparents.
Japanese-Australian artist Hiromi Tango's Healing Garden is on now with a mass of rainbows, flowers and vines all created with help from Illawarra residents young and old.
A maker-table is part of the sensory exhibition for people of all ages to create their own addition to the garden.
For more information and to see what other exhibitions are on, visit: www.wollongongartgallery.com.
Catch the children's classic The Neverending Story at the Roo Theatre in Shellharbour until October 1.
Told with all the thrills of a classic adventure, the story begins with Bastian, a lonely boy, who stumbles into a curious bookshop where he discovers a curious book.
Wednesday 28th Sept 7:30pm; Friday 30th Sept 7:30pm; Saturday 1st Oct 2:00pm & 7:30pm. For bookings, CLICK HERE.
Head up the road to Sydney to catch some of the world's finest basketball players compete in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.
It's on until Saturday, with quarter finals September 29, semi on September 30 and final on October 1.
More details are at: https://www.fiba.basketball/womensbasketballworldcup/2022.
Kids can do craft at Wollongong Central shopping centre, suited fo aged five to 12.
Until September 30 children can make terrariums in regular workshops, while next week Tuesday to Friday there are bee inspired workshops.
Bookings are essential, all workshops $5 - CLICK HERE for more details.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
