Shellharbour's Joel King is enjoying the most storied part of his young career playing his club football in Denmark and with a World Cup for Australia on the horizon, he may be timing his run just right.
The former Sydney FC defender is still behind the pecking order with long-time Socceroo Aziz Behich still very much Graham Arnold's number one, but King is well placed to be on the plane to Qatar following his encouraging performance against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday.
Another positive for the Socceroos heading into the World Cup in December is the emergence of Sutherland's Cameron Devlin, who made his debut on the weekend against the All Whites.
Devlin made his breakout year with A-League club Wellington when they were based in Wollongong and he has not looked back since.
He is a gritty, tenacious player, something the Socceroos have not had for a while.
Perhaps that will be enough to get him to his first ever World Cup.
He is doing well with his club Hearts in Scotland which is a quality level for him to progress his career.
