In the blink of an eye, it's all over.
Wollongong 2022 has now come and gone and despite it only being one day after the fact, looking back retrospectively the event was seemingly a success.
After a quiet start, the Wollongong faithful came out in support to watch the world's best elite men's and women's riders over the weekend.
And then on Sunday fans got to see one of our own Michael Matthews finish on the podium behind Belgium's next big thing, Remco Evenepoel.
Matthews in particular held the Wollongong event in high regard.
Following the race, he rode into the press conference, literally on his bike, highlighting his enthusiasm for the event.
He was extremely appreciative to everyone who took part in the event on home soil.
"Definitely want to say thank you to the crowd today," he said.
"The people out there today were super special.
"I just wanted to finish strong for the people of Australia.
"Even if i finished fifteenth it didn't matter I just wanted to finish strong on home soil," he said.
'Bling', as he is known by those in the cycling scene, said he held the Wollongong worlds in very high regard.
"I think this performance is the best I've had, considering it's on home soil," Matthews said.
"Being surrounded by good people always makes me motivated and happy and makes me continue fighting and makes me never give up," he said.
Wollongong left it's mark on the international riders as well.
Belgian Wout van Aert said he enjoyed his time in the Illawarra and said he wished he could have enjoyed more of the sights.
"I did not go to the beach, but it did look quite relaxing" he laughed.
"It's nice to see every now and then some fans.
"You felt people on the road and it's a nice experience and it's nice to feel that Australian fans follow cycling," he said.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
