Shellharbour's Ellen Perez rises in world tennis rankings after making Japan Open final

By Tim Barrow
Updated September 26 2022 - 1:10am, first published 12:31am
Ellen Perez has had a stellar year in doubles. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

After a stunning run at the US Open, Shellharbour's Ellen Perez has fallen at the final hurdle at the Japan Open.

