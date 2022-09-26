After a stunning run at the US Open, Shellharbour's Ellen Perez has fallen at the final hurdle at the Japan Open.
The fourth seeded duo of Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez went down 6-4, 6-4 against Giuliana Olmos, from Mexico and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez had enjoyed a superb run through the tournament, beating the Belgium No.1 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in a super tiebreak in the semi-final, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
The duo won a WTA250 event in Cleveland before making the US Open semi-finals.
The Japan result means Perez and Melichar-Martinez have made the final of their past four WTA Tour events.
It has also taken Perez to world No.19 in doubles.
"The secret to our success is just how we combine on serve and at the net. We are both very aggressive and like to play on our terms and we are both extremely confident at the moment," Perez said during the US Open campaign.
