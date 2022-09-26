Wollongong to host 'Love Actually' in concert this December

It's a movie that is about as festive as Mariah Carey's hit All I Want for Christmas, and it'll bring on the feel-good vibes for a special live presentation in Wollongong this summer.
Fans of Christmas cheer can catch Love Actually presented with the Sydney Lyric Orchestra on December 14, as they perform the soundtrack live-to-picture at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
It's a yearly thing which sells out in the UK and no doubt will delight audiences Down Under.
Released in 2003, and consistently polling as one of world's most loved festive films across all age groups, according to event organisers.
Richard Curtis' funny, heart-wrenching and downright cheeky film features ten interwoven stories of love around Christmas time.
It's all-star stellar ensemble cast includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.
Audiences are set to experience the film in a whole new way, as the award-winning score reaches new heights with a live orchestra performance filling the air with song.
The concert will also play out in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, Auckland, Christchurch, and the Gold Coast - further details are at www.loveactuallyliveinconcert.com.
LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT, WIN Entertainment Centre, December 14, 7.30pm. Tickets via Ticketmaster.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
